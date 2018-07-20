Meghan Markle could be back on American soil sooner than expected—and no, not just in Suits reruns. A new report from Us Weekly claims that the Duchess of Sussex will return to her home country on a solo vacation, rather than an official royal outing as previously speculated, sometime later this summer.

"She's planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends," an unnamed source told the outlet. "She'll go to New York, then L.A." Another source added that Meghan wants to plan the trip back home well before she and Prince Harry start expanding their family . "Expect to hear the pitter-patter of a little prince or princess in 2019," they said. Sure, but lets not get ahead of ourselves.

Though it's unlikely you'll be able able to catch a glimpse of the duchess during this rumored private homecoming, you may get another chance next spring. Earlier this week, Us Weekly reported that Meghan and Harry will embark on an official royal tour of the U.S. sometime in early 2019. "They are so excited to head to the U.S.," a "palace insider" said. "Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S." The insider claimed that stops on the trip will likely include New York, Washington, D.C., and California, and that the couple's goals for the trip will be diplomatic. "Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S.," the source added. "They want to highlight and foster these relationships."

The newlyweds recently returned from their first official overseas trip since their wedding, to Ireland. Next up on their agenda will be a royal tour of Australia and several neighboring countries in October, planned to align with the dates of the Invictus Games in Sydney. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn," Kensington Palace announced last month. "Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

