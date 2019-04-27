When exactly is Meghan Markle 's due date? Even though the Duchess of Sussex has dropped a hint, she has yet to share the actual date. That didn't stop fans from assuming it was this past Friday, though.

That's because an ambulance was spotted at the home she and Prince Harry share, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle. After the car was seen near the grounds it didn't take long for the rumors to spread that Markle had gone into labor with her and Prince Harry 's first child .

While the Palace rarely comments on rumors of this type, the company behind the ambulance actually gave a statement, sharing that they weren't there for Markle after all. “South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” the organization told People . “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

If an ambulance had arrived for Markle, it would likely be a bad sign, as the publication notes. The Duchess of Sussex has decided to eschew the now-royal tradition of making a public appearance following the birth at the Lido Wing at St. Mary's Hospital. In fact, it is even not known if they are going to welcome their firstborn at the same hospital. Instead, they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” per a statement from Buckingham Palace. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

As for when that will happen, Markle has only said that it could be at the end of April or in May, the same month that she and Prince Harry married in 2018. Rest assured that, whenever it is, when the time comes Prince Harry and Markle will share the first photo—if they choose to do so at all—on their own terms. The couple recently launched their own joint Instagram account , presumably in time for the arrival of their first child.