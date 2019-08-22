Meghan Markle is taking her foray into the fashion world to the next level.

Earlier this summer, she made history by guest editing the September issue of British Vogue , where she interviewed Michelle Obama , and featured Laverne Cox, Adwoa Aboah, and other "changemakers" in the issue.

The Duchess also recently revealed that she wouldn't stop at editing a fashion magazine; her next step in the world of couture is to design a fashion line of her own.

In tandem with Smart Works, a United Kingdom based charity that prepares women in need with office skills and work-appropriate clothing, Markle will be designing her own line. She'll be working closely with Misha Nonoo , a designer friend of hers who is also credited with introducing the Duchess to Prince Harry. Pieces sold at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, and Jigsaw will align with a one-for-one model, meaning each piece sold will be matched by another piece donated to Smart Works.

Being the "rule breaking" and down-to-earth royal she is, Markle teased a sneak peek at her line on Instagram Stories. In a video set to "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers, the Duchess can be seen smiling and hugging the shocked models entering the studio to be photographed wearing the clothes she designed. "An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need. Coming soon...," the Instagram Story video teases.

Thankfully, there are numerous fan blogs and Instagram accounts dedicated to documenting the work of the Duchess of Sussex, so the Instagram Story revealing her excitement about her foray into designing has been preserved.

It appears that the collection will consist of office-appropriate staples, like simple work totes, black dresses with V-necklines, sweaters and knit tops, and button down shirts. Are you shocked that those looks sound a lot similar to the clothes worn by Markle herself?

As for why she chose to partner up with Smart Works, the Duchess explained in an essay for her September issue of British Vogue . "When you walk into a Smart Works space, you’re met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes," Markle explained. "Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes. To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe."

"The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community," she wrote. "It’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits. It’s the enthusiasm of the volunteers, the earnestness of the staff and, most of all, the blushing, bashful and beautiful smile that crosses a client’s face when she sees herself in the mirror, that I have found so profoundly compelling."

Don't be surprised if you see some of your office mates walking around trying to look like Markle when the capsule collection is released this September.

