In the weeks since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement , the happy couple have gotten some adorable reactions to their impeding nuptials, including from Prince William and Kate Middleton and the Queen herself. Though, one of the most touching reactions was the joint statement issued via Clarence House from Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland. "To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," read their statement. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

On Monday, however, Thomas Markle shared his own thoughts about his daughter's union with Prince Harry. According to The Sun , which obtained a video of the incident, Markle was candid when a passerby asked him what he thought about the wedding. "I think it’s wonderful," he said. "I’m very delighted. I think they’re [a] very good match, I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much — Harry’s a gentleman.”

The Sun article comes on the same day that Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant , told a British talk show their father would be walking her down the aisle . Previously, Markle had told The Mirror that he would "love" to participate in the tradition. However, it was rumored in December that the Suits star wanted her mother to walk her down the aisle instead. Since Markle herself has not revealed who she wants escorting her on May 19, it's safe to say that it could go either way, and that any unconfirmed speculations at this point are exactly that.

Now that we know exactly what Thomas Markle thinks about Prince Harry, it's probably best to stop badgering him for comments. According to The Sun , he told the passerby to "leave me alone, please" after he shared his opinion. "Don't bother me any more," he said. "No more flashing cameras in my eyes or I'll flash back." Just because his daughter is about to become a member of the royal family, doesn't mean he isn't entitled to his privacy.