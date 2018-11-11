The fab four is back together.

Princes Harry and Will , and their wives, Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton , were all in attendance at London's Royal Albert Hall for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, along with other members of the royal family for a group date night (if wearing black and thinking about war counts as a date night.) Per E! News , the event "commemorated those who lost their lives in conflicts and marked 100 years since the end of World War [One]."

As is traditional, attendees wore muted colors, mostly black and blue, adorned with red poppies. Specifically, "Meghan arrived in a black Stella McCartney wrap coat dress and black pumps. Kate wore a black sheath dress with half sleeves and an asymmetrical V-neckline." Also in attendance were the princes' father, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and of course, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The article contextualizes the group outing by mentioning that it comes "two weeks after the Sunday Times' reported that William and Harry are making plans to split their shared Kensington Palace household, which means creating two separate courts with separate staffs," but we're not so sure there's much scandal to be found here. With Harry and Meghan expecting their first child in the Spring , perhaps the brothers just want a little bit of independence from one another.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth's Reported Fight Doesn't Actually Have to Mean Anything