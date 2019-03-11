Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are celebrating Commonwealth Day by making maple syrup with Canadians. No, really. Apparently a moose/goose friendship was proving difficult to locate, so they settled for the next most stereotypical thing. Commonwealth Day, per Wikipedia , is "the annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, often held on the second Monday in March," and is marked by a church service at Westminster attended by Queen Elizabeth, head of the commonwealth. It used to be called "Empire Day," but if you've seen The Crown , you know that Britain is sort of trying to move on from that chapter, at least in terms of reputation.

Not only is Canada part of the Commonwealth—they have the Queen on their money, after all—it's also where Harry and Meghan first met, when the prince was in Toronto for the Invictus Games while Markle was shooting Suits . To celebrate the country's culture, the couple, who are expecting their first child next month, visited Canada House in London (essentially an embassy) to learn about making taffy from maple syrup. Markle wore a green dress and coat from Erdem, a house run by the Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, whose label is based in London. Savvy. She completed the look with Aquazzura black pumps (a royal-family favorite and a clutch from Givenchy, the house that designed her wedding gown .

In videos posted to the Kensington Palace Twitter account, you can see the young royals arriving at Canada House and watching as children make (but also eat) the taffy. Later, per the account, "the Duke and Duchess [met] young Canadians working in fashion, the arts, business, and academia."

The tweets about the Canadian activities in London were posted in both English and French, as is customary for the Canadian government's social media accounts. Even in this day and age, decorum and manners must always be observed.

Related: Meghan Markle Already Feels the “Embryonic Kicking of Feminism” From the Royal Baby