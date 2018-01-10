Yesterday, for her first public appearance with Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle wore her hair in a messy bun. At face value it doesn't exactly seem like something worthy of a headline, but like her skipping nylons during her wedding announcement or wearing a sheer dress for her engagement photos , it's actually a break of royal protocol, according to People .

Since announcing she'll be joining the royal family, there's been much to-do made over how Markle's life is going to change , given some of the more buttoned-up traditions the royal family is supposed to abide by. (If you've watched even one episode of The Crown, you know how intensely strict they are.) It's frowned upon when royal women wear red nail polish or cross their legs, and there's an entire in-palace team of hairstylists they're supposed to use.

If details do get out about a royal's breaking rank, it takes, like, 20 years to come to light . It's a tight ship—and one that often doesn't feel all too relatable at that. Even Kate Middleton, who's set the bar high for royal hair fascination , tends to stick to more traditional styles. If it's down, it's in loose curls. If it's up, she usually wears it tucked discreetly in a hairnet so her updos don't move.

So, Markle's choice to let her hair down, so to speak, really shows just what a breath of fresh air she'll be as a royal. It's no Vidal Sassoon cut, but it's definitely Princess Margaret of her .

