Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , and their infant son Archie were spotted on Sunday, mingling with the commoners. Meghan, Harry, and the baby went for Sunday roast at a pub in Berkshire’s Winkfield village (lol England), called The Rose and Crown. Apparently Henry even had some pints with his meal, which cost a reported £15. Look! They’re normal!

Harry and Meghan apparently ate their roast while under the watchful eyes of two guards. An onlooker, a businessman, told The Sun that “they were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary. Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time. The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there. No other customers recognized them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key."

The “little lad!” Ah, jolly olde Englande.

“They did indicate to me they had been there before,” the source continued. “They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot.”

“After the controversy they have been attracting they were getting their feet back on the ground with pub grub like millions of ordinary folk—and it was nice to see.”

Seems like an effective public relations strategy.

Harry and Meghan appear to be in a bit of a competition with Prince William and Kate Middleton when it comes to who can be more down to Earth. After Harry and Meghan faced wide-ranging criticism for traveling on private jets while simultaneously publicly advocating for the environment (they were strenuously defended by Elton John ), William and Kate were photographed taking not one, but two commercial flights with their children on low-budget European airlines on their way to visit the Queen at Balmoral. They did take a private jet to a family vacation in Mustique, but nobody seemed to really care.