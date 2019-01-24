Two falls ago it was announced that Meghan Markle would be quitting acting to pursue a royal life with Prince Harry. Now, it has become apparent that Markle's show Suits can't go on without her. The program is going to be ending with the ninth season — which, to be fair to Suits , is a pretty great run with or without Markle.

USA network president Chris McCumber announced the conclusion of the series today, saying , "Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade. I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

Suits fans don't have to say goodbye just yet, though, as the second half of the eighth season — the one that picks up right after Markle's departure — airs tonight at 10 p.m. on USA. Plus, there will be a spinoff series coming called Pearson centered around Gina Torres.

Markle casually announced her departure from the series and acting as a whole back in November of 2017 when she and Prince Harry did their first joint interview together. "What’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility," she said at the time, adding, "There’s a lot to do."

She also clarified that the decision wasn't one she was forced into. "I don’t see it as giving anything up," she said. "I see it is a new change, a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show seven years; we were so fortunate to have that longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."

Still, maybe it's worth holding out hope that Markle will return for one last scene before the show ends? Weirder things have happened .