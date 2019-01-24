Two falls ago it was announced that Meghan Markle would be quitting acting to pursue a royal life with Prince Harry. Now, it has become apparent that Markle's show Suits can't go on without her. The program is going to be ending with the ninth season — which, to be fair to Suits, is a pretty great run with or without Markle.
USA network president Chris McCumber announced the conclusion of the series today, saying, "Suits has played an instrumental role in our network's DNA for nearly a decade. I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."
Suits fans don't have to say goodbye just yet, though, as the second half of the eighth season — the one that picks up right after Markle's departure — airs tonight at 10 p.m. on USA. Plus, there will be a spinoff series coming called Pearson centered around Gina Torres.
Markle casually announced her departure from the series and acting as a whole back in November of 2017 when she and Prince Harry did their first joint interview together. "What’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into, as you said, the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility," she said at the time, adding, "There’s a lot to do."
She also clarified that the decision wasn't one she was forced into. "I don’t see it as giving anything up," she said. "I see it is a new change, a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show seven years; we were so fortunate to have that longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry]."
Still, maybe it's worth holding out hope that Markle will return for one last scene before the show ends? Weirder things have happened.