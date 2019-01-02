Prince Harry is going through a lot of changes right now: He's living life as a married man, hiring new palace aides, preparing to be a dad for the first time, and, probably, still getting used to the fact that his new address is a place called Frogmore Cottage . He is also modifying his vices, out of respect for his wife.

For the health of their children, pregnant women are advised not to drink alcohol, and since Prince Harry is such a stand-up husband, he has reportedly decided that he will not consume any alcohol while Meghan Markle is pregnant with their first child. The Express reports that friends of Prince Harry know him to be "a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teenager," but are now calling his commitment to the teetotaling lifestyle "quite an achievement." Get you a man who gives up the most minimal of vices in solidarity.

In an attempt to move even further toward a straight-edge royal lifestyle, the Duke of Sussex has now also given up tea and coffee in an effort to cut back on consuming caffeine, much like his pregnant wife. He has reportedly taken to sipping water throughout the day now, in addition to exercising more and practicing yoga, all of which has allegedly had a major effect on his personality. "He was always fidgeting and on the go, always looking for the next thrill," friends of the royals told The Express . "He was a great laugh but it was always very full on." Long gone are the days where Prince Harry was the life of the party, but at least his friends are calling him "more chilled and relaxed" now that he's off the bean juice.

Aside from the fact that high tea must be a total drag for the royal now that he can't consume any Earl Grey, at least it's all starting to make sense why Prince Harry was reportedly so grumpy in December. A friend let it slip at the time that Harry appeared to be "cross with the world"—but that's just a typical symptom of caffeine withdrawal.

Related: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Bonded Over a Game of Royal Scrabble