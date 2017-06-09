Diane Keaton's trademark style stands alone. In an industry where stylists can pull actresses in a million different directions throughout their career, few have held as steadfast to their own particular wardrobe vision as has the Annie Hall actress. It's menswear-inspired style, almost always in black and white with occasional browns, and topped off with some assortment of hats, gloves, men's ties, or a scarf.

Last night's American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute in Los Angeles was meant to honor Keaton's enviable career on screen, but her longtime friend and Marvin's Room co-star Meryl Streep also took the opportunity to pay homage to that style by showing up in her own best version of Diane Keaton drag.

Streep opted for a black suit jacket with high-wasted trousers and a black-trimmed shirt. The finishing touch was a black-and-white striped scarf styled as a tie. She also came in a corresponding oversized hat as well. It was very Keaton, but looked great on Streep as well.

The pair go way back. Keaton co-starred in Woody Allen's Manhattan , which, incidentally, was Streep's third film credit ever. In that film, Keaton plays a woman who is romanced by both Allen's character and that of his best friend. Meanwhile, Streep has a small but shining part as Woody Allen's character's ex-wife. They'd reunite 17 years later for Marvin's Room , which saw them paired with Leonardo DiCaprio .

Keaton, by the way, was also on hand to speak at the gala back in 2004 when it was Streep who was being honored. Streep would speak last night as well, but we'll have to wait until next week when the ceremony is televised on TNT to hear what she said.

Rachel McAdams, Jane Fonda, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Warren Beatty, Candice Bergen, Emma Stone, Meg Ryan and Morgan Freeman also showed up to honor the legend, but Allen, a guy rarely spotted on the west coast, was the surprise guest of the night.

Though a few other guests, including Bergen and Fonda, opted for their own suiting looks, the only other notable person who showed up in an outfit that seemed to be a direct nod to Keaton's style was Reese Witherspoon .

Not exactly Keaton drag, but exactly what one would expect when trying to find a common theme between Keaton's style and that of Witherspoon's usual looks.

Now, if only Keaton, owner of a wonderful Instagram account , could convince her friend Meryl to join the network as well.

