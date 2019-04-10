This year, the Met Gala is embracing the over-the-top with an exhibit on hyperbolic fashion, dubbed "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and a dress code that encourages the same. Theatrics will play an especially big role on the red carpet and in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so it's only fitting that Hollywood will have a large presence at this year's event. The Met Gala host committee, which was officially revealed today, confirms that.

Among the celebrities and figureheads chosen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for the host committee are Bradley Cooper , Lupita Nyong’o , and Jennifer Lopez (paired with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez), as The Hollywood Reporter notes . The host committee, which consists of 183 people this year, also includes power couples and Met Gala staples like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the newlyweds who first hit it off at the 2017 Met Gala. As far as other celebrities go, Chadwick Boseman, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, and Kerry Washington with Nnamdi Asomugha will also be representing the host committee — as will Bryan Lourd and Ryan Murphy (who are confirmed as guests), Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and Venus Williams.

Serena Williams, meanwhile, will be co-chairing the event alongside Wintour, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele. “While the committee isn’t reflective of the Met Gala guest list, it's certainly true that of late there has been a stronger presence of Hollywood names on it,” Wintour told The Hollywood Reporter . “Obviously it helps that well-known names draw attention to not only the gala but also to the exhibition and to the museum; for all the starriness of the names on that one night, we never lose sight of the fact that the aim of the gala is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, so we can support its place in the cultural life of New York City and beyond.”

The Met Gala 2019 will take place on May 6, while the exhibit "Camp: Notes on Fashion," curated by Andrew Bolton, opens May 9. Check out the full committee list below.

Actors

Bradley Cooper

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez

Lena Waithe

Kerry Washington with Nnamdi Asomugha

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Katy Perry

Jared Leto

Athletes

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

Tennis pro Venus Williams

Fashion Designers

Tom Ford

Donatella Versace

Miuccia Prada

Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli

Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller

Hollywood Execs

Agent Bryan Lourd

Producer Ryan Murphy

Philanthropists

Annette de la Renta

Wendi Murdoch

Sean and Alexandra Parker