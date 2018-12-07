Michael B. Jordan is tired of being misunderstood. “I could say a million things in this or any other interview, but the headline will be something that has nothing to do with what the article is about,” he told IndieWire in a recent interview. “I’m like, we just had a fucking three-hour conversation about so many amazing things, but the only thing that you highlight is this one part.”

“Then people just retweet a quote that’s taken out of context, and all of a sudden it’s fact,” he went on. So he’s going to try to remedy that: He’s hired a videographer to document his day-to-day life; he plans to upload the clips to his social media to connect with his (admittedly avid, to the point of ruining their orthodontia ) fans. Given the realities of rabid tabloid attention , who not just dole out regular rations of your actual personal life, right?

Perhaps this videographer will also document his slow-growing facial hair, which he described as “major.”

This archive of personal film moments will also serve a purpose for Jordan himself— “There’s just so much happening, so fast, that I can’t even really stop to enjoy right now,” he told IndieWire. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in 30, 40 years. So I just want to have these moments to be able to look back on. Especially those smaller moments between the big ones,” he continued. “They might not seem significant in the moment, but then, years later, you realize that they actually were.”

It reminds us of a classic fable. In 2013, GQ reported that, for nearly a decade, Beyoncé had had (and, presumably, has had) a “visual director” documenting as much as 16 hours of her day each day. (Who among us is consistently awake for 16 hours, let alone has the wherewithal to allow someone to videotape the whole thing?) She’s stored the footage in a “temperature-controlled digital-storage facility,” as writer Amy Wallace described it, where it’s looked after by a professional digital archivist . There are also photos, video diary entries, interviews she’s conducted, recordings of performances. She calls it her “crazy archive.” Now, Michael B. Jordan just needs a name for his archive.