While Michelle Williams spent much of her time on the red carpet this past Golden Globes shining the spotlight on her date , Tarana Burke, the activist who started the #MeToo movement on Twitter back in 2006, the often-private actress momentarily spoke about herself. Specifically, Williams responded to a question about the heart-shaped diamond she wore along with her black dress. After being asked if it was an engagement ring, Williams told People it was just “beautiful jewelry." There was reason to think otherwise initially, except, as People has revealed , the fact that Williams is currently in a new relationship.

The actress is reportedly dating financial consultant Andrew Youmans. The New Yorker, who is currently employed as an investor and operations management-consultant at Handel Group, according to his bio on the company's website, was first linked to Williams back in July when the pair were seen snacking their way through Rome's Campo de’Fiori street market during a filming break for All the Money in the World. According to his bio, Youmans is a Dartmouth College graduate (class of '87) and a Harvard Business School alum. Youmans has also met Williams' 11-year-old daughter Matilda Rose Ledger, who was photographed with the couple at the street market in Rome.

Williams' daughter is the only child she and her ex, the late Heath Ledger, had together. She was born in 2005, a year after the pair met and fell in love on the set of Brokeback Mountain. The pair stayed together for three years before separating shortly before Ledger's untimely death. The actress has since been linked to director Spike Jonze, who she met on set of Synecdoche, New York in 2008. She later opened up about their breakup to Vogue in 2009 , saying, "The timing was impossible. I thought falling in love again was the only thing that was going to save me from the pain. This erroneous idea: It just makes things more complicated."

Over the past few years, Williams has mostly retreated from the spotlight, with the exception of a handful of roles. "Really in the last three years, I've done two plays and played two very small parts in two very small films, this and Certain Women by Kelly Reichardt," she told W in 2016 when speaking of Manchester By the Sea. "And so I've had a three-year break from looking at myself and from being aware of my face and my body in a certain way. Like my awareness of myself has expanded in a way; I feel like I'm less disembodied. I feel like I'm a whole body."