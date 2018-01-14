All the money Mark Wahlberg earned from the All The Money In The World reshoots is going to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name after days of public scrutiny.

To recap: After actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just fourteen, All The Money In The World director Ridley Scott decided to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer , requiring reshoots with the main cast. Wahlberg's reps negotiated a $1,500,000 pay day in exchange for approval of the recast, while Williams basically volunteered to forgo her quote because she believed in the rightness of Scott's decision, and earned somewhere around $80 per day. (Spacey has since been accused of sexual misconduct by many other people .)

Both Wahlberg and Williams are represented by WME, and after the story of their wage discrepancy broke, Wahlberg announced yesterday that he would donate the entirety of his reshoot money to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams's name, saying in a posted statement that he "100% support[s] the fight for fair pay." WME pledged an additional half million to the fund.

Now, Williams has responded to the story and re-centered the conversation on decency, equality and activism, rather than (all the) money (in the world, sorry, this joke amuses me).

"Today isn't about me...If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice...Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," she said in a statement.

Rapp responded on Twitter, saying he was "very moved" by Williams' words.

Hopefully, these donations will help victims like Rapp find recourse against people in their workplace who would hut them, and Scott's decision becomes standard practice for rooting out abusers from every industry.

