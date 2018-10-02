Michelle Williams Just Oh-So-Quietly Unveiled Her New Wedding Ring

Nearly as quietly as she married musician Phil Elverum in the first place earlier this summer, Michelle Williams has, without any fanfare, debuted her new wedding band.

The actress appeared at the premiere of Venom, the new Marvel film in which she stars alongside Tom Hardy , in Los Angeles Monday night, wearing a column dress with a plunging, lace-trimmed neckline by Louis Vuitton. (Williams has been a brand ambassador for Vuitton for five years now.) She opted for little in the way of accessories—no necklace, no earrings, nothing at her wrists, and not even a bag in her grasp—save for an elegant, simple silver ring, a narrow band on her ring finger. It was, ostensibly, her wedding ring from her recent wedding to Elverum, worn for the first time in public. ( Page Six described Williams as “showing off ” her ring, but even that seems a generous description of such a subtle unveiling.)

Williams married Elverum, best known as the brains behind Mount Eerie and, previously, the Microphones, in an intimate ceremony in the Adirondack Mountains over the summer. She and Elverum kept their nuptials private, though, until Vanity Fair reported the marriage in an extensive profile of Williams for its September cover.

“I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” Williams told Vanity Fair . “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Though she admitted it was inevitable that the news eventually surface—and she expressed a desire to get ahead of the revelation because “the Internet’s an asshole”—there were scant clues about the couple’s relationship prior to the Vanity Fair profile. Elverum appeared in an Instagram posted by Williams’s other life partner, Busy Philipps , back in March. Basically a master class in keeping your dating life off the tabloid map.

