For Miley Cyrus , there’s always gonna be another mountain. It is, after all, the climb.

In the wake of Cyrus’s split from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter , the star went on a family vacation to Zion National Park in Utah. The area is known for its incredible, breathtaking landscape and highly Instagrammable red cliffs. And Cyrus took full advantage of both. She posted photos of herself posted up atop a gorgeous mountain, flipping her hair. The caption? “Extra.”

She also shared pictures in which she’s holding herself up between two cliffs using some impressive lower body strength (very J. Lo in Hustlers ). She captioned the series with “Consistency.” Sister Brandi Cyrus commented asking “uh is this the gun show orrrr???” Children’s school supplies icon Lisa Frank unexpectedly chimed in, calling Cyrus a “natural beauty.”

Cyrus seems to have a thing for posting from beautiful mountains in the wake of personal trauma (“The Climb” lyrics were prescient). Back in August, when news broke of her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth and new relationship with Carter, Cyrus Instagrammed a series of dramatic images from the Dolomites mountain range in northern Italy. "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ...."

A source told People that in despite the breakup, Cyrus and Carter remain friends. “Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” the source said. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.”