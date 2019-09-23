Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter reportedly broke up after one month of dating in the public eye. “They’re still friends,” an insider told People . “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

People reports that Cyrus, according to a source, “doesn’t want a serious relationship.”

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source continued. “She wants to focus on her career.”

Cyrus and Carter first revealed their relationship in the wake of the musician’s August breakup with Liam Hemsworth , her longtime partner and husband of a year. Cyrus, who identifies as queer, then proceeded to set the internet on fire when she was photographed kissing Carter on a yacht in Italy. Cyrus then released the breakup smash “Slide Away” on August 16th, and Hemsworth filed divorce papers less than a week later.

“I’m in a hetero relationship,” Cyrus told Elle in a profile published shortly before the separation. “But I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Cyrus also took to Twitter to refute claims that she had cheated on Hemsworth. In a series of viral tweets, Cyrus wrote that she had made public mistakes in the past, but that she had never been unfaithful. “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” she tweeted. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind,” she continued. “I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”