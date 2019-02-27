In Memoriam of 2019's Celebrity Breakups

Adriana Lima has been making quite a few life changes as of late: The past few months have seen her both officially retire from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and publicly made the decision to only take her clothes off if there's a cause involved. In January, it turned out those changes had carried over to her personal life, too, following the announcement of her split from the Turkish writer and self-help guru Metin Hara, whom she'd been dating for the past year and a half. Her marriage to herself, on the other hand, appears to remain intact.