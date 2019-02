In Memoriam of 2019's Celebrity Breakups

Love may have abounded at the 2019 Academy Awards, but less than two months into the year, 2019 is shaping up to be just as rough as 2018 in the realm of celebrity relationships—or perhaps even more so, if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are any indication. (The couple managed to weather an ultra-public cheating scandal last year, even while juggling the birth of their newborn—which may have been what gave Thompson the gall to allegedly cheat on Kardashian once again , this time effectively ending their relationship.) They aren't the only ones to have already gone through some hardships; just a week into the new year, Mackenzie and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, aka the wealthiest man in the world, announced the end of their 25-year marriage—one that just may result in the world's most expensive divorce . And while those two splits have been the most high-profile, they're unfortunately far from the only ones. Pay your respects to the couples that 2019 has claimed so far, here.