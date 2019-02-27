Love Is Dead

In Memoriam of 2019's Celebrity Breakups

Love may have abounded at the 2019 Academy Awards, but less than two months into the year, 2019 is shaping up to be just as rough as 2018 in the realm of celebrity relationships—or perhaps even more so, if Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are any indication. (The couple managed to weather an ultra-public cheating scandal last year, even while juggling the birth of their newborn—which may have been what gave Thompson the gall to allegedly cheat on Kardashian once again, this time effectively ending their relationship.) They aren't the only ones to have already gone through some hardships; just a week into the new year, Mackenzie and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, aka the wealthiest man in the world, announced the end of their 25-year marriage—one that just may result in the world's most expensive divorce. And while those two splits have been the most high-profile, they're unfortunately far from the only ones. Pay your respects to the couples that 2019 has claimed so far, here.
For the second time in five years, 44-year-old Ryan Seacrest and 26-year-old Shayna Taylor, who defended the E! host when he was accused of sexual misconduct, have parted ways.

Two days after they ominously attended two different post-Oscars parties, news broke that the 41-year-old actor Zachary Quinto and the 29-year-old artist-slash-model Miles McMillan are no longer an item. Previously, they'd been dating for nearly six years.

It took not one, but two public cheating scandals for 27-year-old Tristan Thompson and 34-year-old Khloé Kardashian to part ways. Less than a year after the first, which broke practically at the moment that Kardashian was giving back to their daughter, True, Thompson's alleged infidelity again turned to the spotlight. (This latest instance is unfortunately even messier, involving the Kardashians' 21-year-old comrade Jordyn Woods.)

Bella Thorne and the YouTube star Tana Mongeau announced that their year-long open relationship had come to an end on Twitter, with the latter noting that she will "love [Thorne] forever." Neither of them, however, are single: Thorne has been dating the rapper Mod Sun for a year, while Mongeau has been dating professional Justin Bieber doppelgänger Brad Sousa.

Adriana Lima has been making quite a few life changes as of late: The past few months have seen her both officially retire from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and publicly made the decision to only take her clothes off if there's a cause involved. In January, it turned out those changes had carried over to her personal life, too, following the announcement of her split from the Turkish writer and self-help guru Metin Hara, whom she'd been dating for the past year and a half. Her marriage to herself, on the other hand, appears to remain intact.

Disney Channel star Peyton List and Shameless actor Cameron Monaghan first came together in 2017, when filming the film Anthem of a Teenage Prophet in a rather remote section of Canada, at which point they began dating. They then broke up in January, though you may still see them together, seeing as they're still wrapping up the film's press circuit.

Ten years after his band, Phantom Planet, became forever associated with the unforgettable theme song for The O.C., lead singer Alex Greenwald began dating the actress Brie Larson. It wasn't long before she gave him a shout-out in her Oscar acceptance speech and they got engaged, but unfortunately, not all things last forever: While they reportedly "remain close," the couple has since called things off.

Fittingly enough for the wealthiest person in the world, Jeff Bezos stands a chance to break the record for the most expensive divorce ever, following his split from MacKenzie Bezos (née Tuttle), which she and the founder, chairman, CEO, and president of Amazon announced on Twitter about a week into 2019.

Lily Allen's breakup with Meridian Dan, a grime MC from North London, not only marked the end of their three-year relationship, but, according to Allen, also the first time she's been single since she was 15.

Shortly after breaking up with Lauv, aka the singer Ari Leff, the singer Julia Michaels shared her New Year's resolution on her Instagram Stories. It read, quite simply, "no more dating narcissists." Prior to that, the pair was thought to have been dating since last October, a month after they collaborated on the song "There's No Way."

