For a few glorious minutes, the electricity between Ally and Jackson Maine—er, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper—was inescapable on Sunday night, which saw the pair come together to perform "Shallow" onstage at the 2019 Oscars. And while they even almost kissed , it wasn't long before the spell was broken; Cooper quickly returned to his seat next to his wife, Irina Shayk, leaving Gaga to fend for herself, less than a week after she broke up with her fiancé, Christian Carino.

Sad as that sounds, rest assured that love was still alive and well at the 91st annual Academy Awards—including before and after the ceremony. (And no, we're not talking about overpoweringly gushy couples like J.Lo and A-Rod.) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, for example, checked both of those boxes by coordinating in pink for the red carpets of both the show and Vanity Fair 's after-party, where they ran into some competition. Seemingly emboldened as the night went on, celebs like Taylor Swift couldn't resist sneaking in to reunite with their loved ones. (Once inside, Swift even engaged in some ultra-rare PDA with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.)

They weren't as adorable as perennial red carpet winners Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, but hey, at least they gave it a shot. Take a break from playing "Shallow" on repeat and revisit the night's most wholesome, heartwarming couples moments, here.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary (and Olivia Colman)

Pinterest Olivia Colman, Dave McCary, and Emma Stone at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 24, 2019. Valerie Macon

After more than a year of dating on the sly, Best Supporting Actress nominee Emma Stone and her SNL boyfriend, Dave McCary , have suddenly taken things up a notch: They recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the SAG Awards and went on their first-ever public date, just within the last few weeks. And while they still have yet to pose on the red carpet together, they did take a step towards that milestone when McCary escorted her to the photographers.

Much more notable, though, was what went down inside: McCary took over from Rachel Weisz in the love triangle between Stone and Olivia Colman—a privileged position that can only mean the two really are getting serious.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift

In keeping with their very private , largely nonverbal public approach to their relationship, Taylor Swift has been doing her best to stay behind the scenes while supporting her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn , this awards season. It's no surprise, then, that she left him to walk the red carpet with Nicholas Hoult, his costar in The Favourite. As usual, she then turned up later that night to join him in a less camera-heavy setting: Vanity Fair 's annual post-Oscars party, where she also skipped the red carpet.

Thanks to an intrepid fan, though, she did end up being caught on at least one camera, giving the public its first-ever glimpse of PDA between the pair. As you can see above, it comes complete with (gasp!) Swift rubbing Alwyn's back.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Pinterest Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 24, 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pinterest Jason Momoa, his scrunchie, and Lisa Bonet at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet joined Tessa Thompson in paying tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld on the ceremony's red carpet, though they stepped it up a notch—in large part thanks to Momoa's hit accessory of a Lagerfeld-designed velvet scrunchie, which he used to showcase a glorious man bun at Vanity Fair 's party. Unlike Momoa, Bonet didn't go shirtless, though she did once again match her husband in pink.

Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz

Pinterest Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz may have been the spitting image of her mother Lisa Bonet, but she declined to coordinate with her fiancé Karl Glusman . Instead, she matched with the 18th-century engagement ring he discovered on Instagram and surprised her with last year. Like Momoa, she opted to spend the night sans shirt, pairing her floor-length skirt with a sheer 18K gold bra that costs a whopping $24,000 . Like a true gentleman, Glusman kept it simple in a classic tux and made sure she also got some solo time with the cameras.

Richard E. Grant and Barbra Streisand

Let's be clear: Richard E. Grant and Barbra Streisand are not actually a couple. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star is so devoted to Streisand, though, that, at least from his point of view, they might as well be. Grant has, after all, been infatuated with her since childhood, when he wrote her a letter saying just as much. (She didn't read it until this year, but she still managed to reduce him to tears .) So, congratulations to the happy couple.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Pinterest Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While they skipped out on posing together on the ceremony, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor were, as usual, arguably the most adorable couple on the red carpet at Vanity Fair 's after-party. Taylor, who initiated their relationship three years ago by sliding into Paulson's DMs , was practically glowing looking into the eyes of Paulson, who wore a red ensemble by Brandon Maxwell. If their latest appearance isn't enough to inspire others to pursue "unconventional" relationships , as Paulson wishes, well, what is?

