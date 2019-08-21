Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus's Divorce Paperwork Has Been Filed

Eleven days after news broke of their separation , Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are getting divorced. According to People , Hemsworth filed the papers in Los Angeles on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," less than a year after their private, secret wedding ceremony in Tennessee.

Hemsworth has yet to comment on the news, and from the look of his Instagram, it doesn't seem like he plans to any time soon. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," the 29-year-old actor captioned a photo of a sunset that he Instagrammed last week. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Cyrus has also refrained from publicly commenting on the breakup. (Not that that's stopped the press's fascination with her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, whom the 26-year-old singer appears to be spending quite a bit of time making out with as of late.)

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for a full decade, beginning in 2009, when they first met on the set of The Last Song. Their marriage, on the other hand, is set to have only lasted seven months, which was fortunately long enough for them to have apparently enjoyed at least one memorable Valentine's Day as newlyweds.

