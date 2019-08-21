The Miley Cyrus /Liam Hemsworth breakup marches on.

Cyrus and Hemsworth confirmed news of their split on August 10th, and there’s been a deluge of breakup-related news over the past week and a half: Cyrus was famously photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy, Hemsworth spoke out to wish her “health and happiness,” and Cyrus posted a lot about evolution and change. She also released the single “Slide Away” (not an Oasis cover) on August 16th.

“Slide Away” is a lovely, heartstring-tugging ballad that contains a number of lyrics that make clear reference to Hemsworth. “Won’t you slide away, back to the ocean?” she plaintively sings (Hemsworth surfs, and inspired her song “Malibu,” about love at the beach). There have been reports that while Cyrus tends to be cast as the wild one in their relationship, it was actually Hemsworth’s partying she couldn’t handle, and the song’s bridge contains the line “I want my house in the hills/Don’t want the whiskey and pills.”

“Slide Away” also features the lyric “Move on, we’re not seventeen,” which is potential shade.

In a new report from People , a source told the magazine that despite the song’s blunt lyrics, Cyrus wasn’t trying to hurt Hemsworth. “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all,” the source said. “She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through.”

“Miley is doing okay,” they added. “It’s a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.”

Another insider told the magazine that, “Miley doesn’t talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn’t want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.”

Hemsworth is currently staying with family in Australia, and Cyrus recently returned to Los Angeles after her Italian sojourn. Her publicist is presumably camped out at the People office.