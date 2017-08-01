If you are obsessed with Making a Murderer , a psychology buff, or maybe you're just a big Jonathan Groff fan, allow Netflix ), in association with David Fincher and Charlize Theron , to present Mindhunter , as your next binge obsession candidate.

Set in 1979, Mindhunter follows two character based on real life FBI agents, played by Groff and Holt McCallany, who interview murderers to learn how they think. Essentially, it's about the people who pioneered our modern understanding of a "serial killer."

It's very possible it may be Netflix's next hit. Groff is poised for stardom, and bingeable true crime stories are a phenomenon. Case in point: Netflix's other recent, crime-related releases like Casting JonBenet and The Keepers . As the weather gets a little colder, we bet more than a few people will be staying indoors and tuning in to make sure the bad guy gets caught.

Mindhunter is based on the best-selling nonfiction book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit written by the original hunter of minds himself, FBI Agent John Douglas (FBI agent Jack Crawford in Silence of the Lambs is based on him), and involves real, famous murderers like Charles Manson and Ted Bundy.

The adaptation—which has already been given a second season order by Netflix—has Theron and Fincher among its cheerleaders and producers, with Fincher directing the first, second, and 10th installments. Fincher was also one of the minds behind Netflix's first big prestige hit, House of Cards , and is no stranger to the murder investigation genre; he directed such acclaimed films as Gone Girl , Se7en , and Zodiac .

Mindhunter drops October 13 on Netflix, so there's time to get your scary on as Halloween approaches. Check out the first full trailer below:

