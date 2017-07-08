This week, a giant, American-flag sized hole was left in the party scene as Taylor Swift skipped her annual model-fest of a Fourth of July bash, leaving the Hadids and Klosses of the world to find other plans. Luckily, with Paris Haute Couture in full swing, the City of Lights was full of acceptable bashes, including Christian Dior's celebration of 70 Years of Creation, Vogue Foundation's annual dinner, and a cocktail to toast the debut of Peter Dundas's debut eponymous collection. Meanwhile, back in the States, one lone Insta-girl still managed to celebrate the birth of America, as Hailey Baldwin helped to kick off Revolve's summer house in the Hamptons. Here, a look at all of the party pictures you may have missed this week.
The face of Dior beauty, Bella Hadid, attended the house's new exhibition celebrating 70 Years of Creation at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs.
Jennifer Lawrence opted for a festive look for the occasion, donning a fringed number by the house.
Elizabeth Olsen, on the other hand, chose something a bit more casual, in a white t-shirt and printed pants.
Expect to see a whole lot of these two in the coming weeks; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets co-stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne kicked off movie press at the Vogue Foundation dinner.
Also in attendance was Delevingne's pal, Kendall Jenner, donning a sleek mini-dress.
Lauren Santo Domingo and Moda Operandi hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of Dundas, which brought out a flock of models, including Lily Donaldson.
Also in Paris, Maison Chloé opened with an inaugural exhibition, Femininities – Guy Bourdin, drawing out celebrities like Isabelle Huppert.
Jewelry designer Noor Fares held an intimate dinner that was attended by fashion regulars like Bianca Brandolini d'Adda.
And Sofia Coppola, who made the couture rounds this season, attended a dinner to celebrate the launch of Fabrizio Viti's cruise collection.
Sienna Miller attended a party to celebrate the launch of Rockins new Selfridges pop-up shop.
And Hailey Baldwin held it down back in the States, attending the kick-off of Revolve in the Hamptons on the 4th of July.
