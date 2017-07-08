PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Karlie Kloss attends 'Christian Dior, couturier du reve' Exhibition Launch celebrating 70 years of creation at Loulou Club on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

This week, a giant, American-flag sized hole was left in the party scene as Taylor Swift skipped her annual model-fest of a Fourth of July bash , leaving the Hadids and Klosses of the world to find other plans. Luckily, with Paris Haute Couture in full swing, the City of Lights was full of acceptable bashes, including Christian Dior's celebration of 70 Years of Creation, Vogue Foundation's annual dinner, and a cocktail to toast the debut of Peter Dundas's debut eponymous collection. Meanwhile, back in the States, one lone Insta-girl still managed to celebrate the birth of America, as Hailey Baldwin helped to kick off Revolve's summer house in the Hamptons. Here, a look at all of the party pictures you may have missed this week.

Bella Hadid attends Christian Dior Celebrates 70 Years of Creation Exhibition at Musee des Arts Decoratifs. Victor Boyko

The face of Dior beauty, Bella Hadid , attended the house's new exhibition celebrating 70 Years of Creation at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs.

Jennifer Lawrence attends Christian Dior Celebrates 70 Years of Creation Exhibition at Musee des Arts Decoratifs. Jacopo Raule

Jennifer Lawrence opted for a festive look for the occasion, donning a fringed number by the house.

Elizabeth Olsen attends Christian Dior Celebrates 70 Years of Creation Exhibition at Musee des Arts Decoratifs. Pascal Le Segretain

Elizabeth Olsen, on the other hand, chose something a bit more casual, in a white t-shirt and printed pants.

Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan attend Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki

Expect to see a whole lot of these two in the coming weeks; Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets co-stars Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne kicked off movie press at the Vogue Foundation dinner.

Kendall Jenner attends the Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week. Marc Piasecki

Also in attendance was Delevingne's pal, Kendall Jenner, donning a sleek mini-dress.

Lily Donaldson attends a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of Dundas.

Lauren Santo Domingo and Moda Operandi hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the launch of Dundas, which brought out a flock of models, including Lily Donaldson.

Isabelle Huppert attends Chloé's Cocktail Party with a live performance by Camille.

Also in Paris, Maison Chloé opened with an inaugural exhibition, Femininities – Guy Bourdin , drawing out celebrities like Isabelle Huppert.

Bianca Brandolini d'Adda and Noor Fares attend a dinner for Noor Fares.

Jewelry designer Noor Fares held an intimate dinner that was attended by fashion regulars like Bianca Brandolini d'Adda.

Sofia Coppola and Fabrizio Viti attend the dinner to celebrate the launch of Fabrizio Viti Cruise 18 Collection Back In Love Again at Hotel La Pavia.

And Sofia Coppola, who made the couture rounds this season, attended a dinner to celebrate the launch of Fabrizio Viti's cruise collection.

Sienna Miller helps celebrate the launch of the Rockins Selfridges Pop-Up Shop. Dave Benett

Sienna Miller attended a party to celebrate the launch of Rockins new Selfridges pop-up shop.

Hailey Baldwin attends REVOLVEintheHamptons Kicks Off 4th Of July With Moet & Chandon. Matthew Eisman

And Hailey Baldwin held it down back in the States, attending the kick-off of Revolve in the Hamptons on the 4th of July.

