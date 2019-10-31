Scary movie themes can sometimes provide inspiration in unexpected ways.

This past summer, Jeremy Scott showed his Moschino womenswear Resort 2020 and menswear Spring 2020 collections—in tandem—on a lot at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The unlikely runway, on the set where Desperate Housewives was filmed, featured an even more unlikely theme: Halloween ! In June! Scott has never followed anyone’s path but his own, and, here, that path took a dogleg bend into spooky, shadowy and disharmonious suburbia.

The trajectory change was also kind of a masterful pop culture taunt. Scott is a designer who knows well the power and the striations of all things mass , from candy logos to naif cartoons to fast food iconography to Hollywood Regency-era silver screen stars to of-the-moment social media powerhouses. He is fashion’s big-box consumerism savant. The Universal Studios show, then, was a chance to explore his interest in pulp horror movies. Staying in tonight because you’re feeling Halloween-ed out? Take a page from Scott’s Moschino playbook, and rewatch one of these classics.

Scream

At the beginning of Moschino’s presentation, Suki Waterhouse ran through the facsimile of orderly houses screaming-and-fleeing from peril, chunky 90’s-era cell phone in hand. It was a blatant homage to Drew Barrymore’s opening scene in Scream (released in 1997), in which her character, Casey Becker, meets an unfortunate end within the film’s first five minutes. Waterhouse’s bob even was curled to match Barrymore’s.

Frankenstein

In 1931, Universal released the gothic horror monster movie, Frankenstein . Scott gave the scary movie his polychrome twist through neon-green leather and sutured graphics treatments.

Dracula

The original Dracula was also released in 1931. Scott reimagined its movie poster as a print.

The Shining

Woven through the Universal Studios show were several nods to The Shining (released in 1980). Scott and his team cast Hope and Grace Fly, known as The Fly Twins (@flytwinss), to channel Lisa and Louise Burns, who played the Grady daughters in Stanley Kubrick’s bloody, frozen masterpiece. In campy/freaky fashion form, they excelled.

Corpse Bride

Whether designing tees and sweatpants or bridal gowns, Scott almost always colorfully upends convention. Here’s his macabre take on the latter, which was inspired by Tim Burton’s animated sort-of-scary movie Corpse Bride (2005). Halloween weddings are not unheard of; hopefully someone getting married today got in touch with Moschino to secure an early delivery.