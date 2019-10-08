On Tuesday, WSJ. Magazine published a profile of Naomi Campbell . Naturally, the publication also spoke with several industry heavyweights who know Naomi—or "Omi," as Linda Evangelista calls her—up-close and personal, including Steven Meisel and Bethann Hardison. "If Naomi wasn’t modeling," her longtime friend Edward Enninful at one point observes, "she could run a small country."

But there's one secondary source that not even the top tier of Naomi's disciples could have seen coming: Lisa Vanderpump , the Bravo reality empire's reigning crown jewel. Long before she starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or Vanderpump Rules , Vanderpump also made a handful of appearances on Kids —the 1979 British TV show, not the infamous 1995 Larry Clark movie, that is. According to IMDb , the 1979 Kids was based on the real-life stories of children taken into care at an assessment center in the U.K. Each episode focused on a different character, though Vanderpump, in the role of Lucille Wyatt, managed to make it into four over the course of the show's first (and only) season.

Not that Vanderpump's early filmography really matters here. The important thing is that Campbell made two appearances on Kids , too. She and Vanderpump were cast at the same time, and while they were plenty of years apart—Campbell was just eight, and Vanderpump was around 17—they still got to rub shoulders behind the scenes. "Naomi was always very forthright at a very young age," Vanderpump recalled. Apparently, she still sees Campbell "occasionally," and still remembers her first impression of the future super decades later: "She's a little spitfire."

Alas, not much survives of Kids , aside from one extremely odd 50-minute video starring actors who are neither Campbell nor Vanderpump. Fortunately, there are still plenty of other traces of Campbell's early career, which began with a cameo in Bob Marley's music video for "Is This Love" at age seven, and Culture Club's music video for "I'll Tumble 4 Ya" at age 12. There's also a rare gem that dates back to a year before Kids , tellingly starring Campbell as an eight-year-old burgeoning actress.

Related: Brunch With Stassi Schroeder: On Vanderpump Rules , Her New Book, and the Pureness of Being Basic