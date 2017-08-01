The biggest question for most people upon receiving a wedding invitation is what to wear , unless you happen to be Naomi Campbell . It's certainly no dilemma for her. The supermodel traveled to Lebanon over the weekend for the nuptials of her friend Carol Sabbagha, the marketing manager, and was spotted in not one, not two, but three different designer gowns through out related events.

Sabbagha, who per her Instagram lives quite the globetrotting life, held her wedding at the Chateau Rweiss in the small Lebanese town of Chnaniir. The guest list included more than a few fashion insiders (including Ralph & Russo creative director Tamara Ralph and Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart), but it was Campbell's gown that caught attention (including that of British Vogue , where the supermodel is now an official contributing editor).

In photos from the reception, Campbell dons a light turquoise Ralph & Russo dress with a high slit and a diamond headpiece. Appropriately in the photos, she's seated between the bride and the dress's designer Tamara Ralph.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Though, for the wedding itself, she had on a different turquoise gown, this time with the embellishments on the garment.

For her third gown of the celebration, she decided to source locally, going with Lebanese designer Hussein Bazaza. It's unclear when exactly she wore this outfit. Perhaps the rehearsal dinner?

Loading View on Instagram

In case you were wondering, yes, there is already fan art of the latter gown.

Loading View on Instagram

While Campbell, as the supermodel, certainly captured the fashion headlines, this was at the end of the day someone else's wedding. Sabbagha herself also chose another Lebanese designer, Georges Hobeika, for her gown.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Were the Most Stunning Bohemian Bridesmaids in Coordinating Florals

Watch Naomi Campbell at work: