About a year after Nicole Kidman was crowned queen of the Cannes Film Festival, us in the United States are finally about to get to see her fourth and final project that debuted at the French festival, and it might be one of Kidman's most bonkers roles yet. From the looks of it, she plays some sort of punk rock den mother cheering on the youth in a midst of a revolution. The film, How To Talk to Girls at Parties, is based on a Neil Gaiman story of the same name, and directed by John Cameron Mitchell of Hedwig and the Angry Inch fame. Kidman's former The Beguiled co-star Elle Fanning takes the lead as the alien Zan, who serves as the love interest of a human teen played by Alex Sharp.

Kidman can be seen doing her best Edward Scissorhands impression with a choppy gray-and-black wig. Her bangs and the front of her hair are cut bluntly, with the back spiked up in a demented version of Kate Gosling meets Cruella de Vil . To match her Beetlejuice vibes, Kidman sports an upside-down cat eye paired with a white T-shirt, black pants, and a black overcoat adorned with safety pins and studs. Clearly, there's plenty of material to pin on your Halloween moodboard.

The film is set for a May 18, 2018 release.

Related: Nicole Kidman Has Finally Joined Instagram After Mastering Facebook