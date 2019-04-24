North West may be just a couple of months away from six years old, but she can walk better in heels than most adults. This has been especially evident over the past few weeks as her mom Kim Kardashian has been sharing moments of North strutting around their brutally minimalist home in the reality TV star's shoe collection. Today, though, Kardashian reached a breaking point. When North got dressed for the day, gravitating towards an all-pink snakeskin outfit, complete with her mom's snakeskin, thigh-high boots, Kardashian ended up taking the shoes away from her.

Kardashian shared photos of North's incredibly on-trend, monochromatic look, which included a short-sleeve snakeskin dress, a stuffed animal backpack, and hot pink snakeskin boots, adding, "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots. 😂💕" Flash forward to the last image in Kardashian's slide show of North proudly parading around the house in her outfit, where she looks absolutely heartbroken that she has to give up the shoes.

The last time her mom publicly reprimanded her for wearing heels was just last week, when Kardashian stopped North from carrying around her baby sister Chicago while wearing a pair of her strappy heeled sandals. "How do you do this in heels?," Kardashian asked North who was holding her sister around the waist, before ultimately shutting it down. "Okay, okay, put your sister down," she said, "No no no... Northie, you gotta change."

Between North West's ability to put together an outfit and all of her experience at fashion design camp , Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child is clearly precocious in the style department. One more piece of evidence in favor of that? The outfit North ended up wearing — pictured above — to her baby sister's recent birthday party looked a lot like one just worn by North's aunt, Kendall Jenner. While some assumed that Jenner actually borrowed North's feathery top, Jenner later confirmed that the two of them both picked it out for themselves coincidentally — and Jenner later tailored hers to appear shorter. Apparently, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter with Scott Disick, purchased the shirt as well. “Oh my god, it’s hysterical," Jenner recently said. "North and Penelope [Disick] I think got it before me at the outlets on the way to Palm Springs a while ago. I went a couple weeks later to the outlets and bought the same thing not knowing she got it. We had no idea that each of us bought the shirt.”

As Jenner added, “I would borrow clothes from North. She is stylish. She dresses herself, like most of the time she picks out all of her outfits.”