As the world waits with bated breath for the outcome of Lori Loughlin's trial in the now infamous college admissions scandal, her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli continues to rise like a phoenix from the ashes, stronger and more famous than ever. Though she lost her partnership with Sephora in the wake of the revelation that her parents not only paid bribe money to get her into the University of Southern California but also lied and said she was on the crew team, things are now looking up for the vlogger-influencer-makeup enthusiast. Page Six reports that OJ (OJ!) appears to be back together with her 23-year-old boyfriend, the musician Jackson Guthy. Though the two broke up because of the increased scrutiny around Giannulli's family, Guthy recently posted a Boomerang to his Instagram Stories of him giving Olivia Jade a kiss on the cheek. He even tagged her. Aw.

However, Giannulli won't be adding any sweet snaps to her own Instagram anytime soon, as she's apparently taking a gap year from social media. According to JustJared , her "good friend and vlogger" Tana Mongeau revealed the news in a recent video, saying to friends, "[Olivia Jade] openly tells me ‘I’m not going to post on social media for a year.'" This happens during or before a discussion of the scandal, in a video where Mongeau and two entities known as Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams also eat food with someone named Morgan. Eventually an orange cat is brought out.

Also, Tana Mongeau is engaged to Jake Paul . This has been your vloggers update for Monday, June twenty-four, two thousand and nineteen. Like and subscribe?

Related: Of Course Olivia Jade "Fully Knew" What Her Parents Did to Get Her Into USC