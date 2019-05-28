Surprise, surprise. According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly , Olivia Jade Giannulli “fully knew what her parents did” to secure her admission to USC. This isn’t exactly a shocker: Consider that Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, had her pose as a rower in photos for her application, and that she wasn’t exactly a champion coxswain. But this tidbit is a bubbly glass of liquid schadenfreude. The wonders of the college admissions scandal never cease.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the source said to Us Weekly . “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Another Us Weekly report from last week indicated that Olivia Jade actually wanted to go back to USC. According to one of several sources cited in the article, “Olivia Jade wants to go back to USC. She didn’t get officially kicked out and she is begging the school to let her back in.”

Others were skeptical of the 19-year-old’s motivations. “She knows they won’t let her in, so she’s hoping this info gets out,” a separate source added. “She wants to come out looking like she’s changed, learned life lessons and is growing as a person, so she for sure wants people to think she is interested in her education.”

It appears that she has not succeeded.

Olivia Jade is no longer living with her parents, but she reconciled with them after a brief period of estrangement. They’ll likely need her support; after Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested for paying over $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC as part of “Operation Varsity Blues,” they refused a plea deal. They are now facing up to 40 years in prison on charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

Meanwhile, over the Memorial Day weekend Olivia and her sister, Bella, were spotted with supermodel scion Presley Gerber at West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows.

"Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot," a source told Entertainment Tonight . "She feels she hasn't been a part of any wrongdoing and feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice. Right now she wants to prove she can do it on her own, and she thinks going back to school will help renew her image."