Olivia Jade Giannulli, former vlogger and college cheating scandal star, has had an eventful few months. While her parents, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer (the Target guy!) Mossimo Giannulli, are facing jail time for their role in Operation Varsity Blues, Olivia Jade is living it up. Page Six reports that the influencer was spotted leaving the West Hollywood club Bootsy Bellows at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, dressed in a denim jacket and black beanie. We wonder if the 19-year-old uses her real name on her fake ID.

There are reports every time Olivia Jade goes out—she notably partied with fellow influencers in April shortly after her parents rejected a plea deal. In a vlog last year, she famously said that she wanted the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before acknowledging that she doesn’t “really care about school, as you guys know.” The schadenfreude is delicious.

The college cheating scandal remains a subject of fascination—it’s even being turned into a limited series , appropriately titled Accepted. Loughlin and Giannulli, who stand accused of bribing athletic officials and faking rowing profiles for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, in order to get them into USC, are currently awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and money laundering. They each face up to 40 years in prison if convicted. USC soccer coach Laura Janke agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors on Tuesday, raising the possibility of new damning evidence.

Olivia Jade recently moved out of her parents’ house and is currently set on rehabbing her business as a YouTuber and beauty influencer. “She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” a source told People . “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

