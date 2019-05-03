If the stages of grief applied to learning your parents had bribed your way into college, losing your Sephora contract, and having the paparazzi stake out your every move, it would look something like what Olivia Jade Giannulli has been going through. Over the past two months since charges were first filed against the parents implicated in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal—including hers, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli—Giannulli (known to most of us as simply Olivia Jade) has distanced herself from her parents, hiding out with her boyfriend; partied with some other influencers, apparently numb to her parents’ plight; reconciled with her mom (somewhere in there, she must have moved back in with her parents); and now, as People reported Friday, distanced herself from them once more, moving out of their Bel Air house entirely.

Loughlin and Giannulli have faced ever more intense scrutiny since they pleaded not guilty—diverging from the other high-profile name associated with the case, Felicity Huffman—and, according to People, this attention is not what Olivia Jade wants. (She has, after all, expressed some interest in being famous “for the right reasons” again—never mind that her follower count has swelled since the scandal broke.) She is “doing well,” a source told People, even though “what’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her.” Nevertheless, “she is also trying to focus on her own life,” which means taking some space from the unremitting gaze of the paparazzi. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention,” the source went on. “There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

“She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the same source continued. “She spends time [ editor’s note: parties ] with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.” Perhaps she can use this time rebuilding her influencer empire to also make the necessary syntax amendments to her trademark application.

Meanwhile, somewhere, Isabella Rose Giannulli is probably plotting her return.

