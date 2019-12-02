Olivia Jade Giannulli , arguably the breakout superstar of the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation, has returned to her preferred medium: YouTube. The disgraced influencer had stopped posting after parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were indicted on charges related to Operation Varsity Blues , the FBI sting operation that revealed how wealthy and high-profile parents were faking test scores and bribing officials to get their children into high-ranked universities.

But Giannulli returned to her popular channel (1.93 million subscribers!) after a nearly nine-month-long absence, popping up Sunday evening with a two-minute video called “hi again.” As of press time it’s racked up over 1.4 million views, with 73,000 likes and 37,000 dislikes. And while the vlogger couldn’t address any specifics in regards to her parents’ legal woes, she didn’t exactly shy away from the scandal, adding that she had debated for seven or eight months about whether or not it was appropriate to return to YouTube.

Giannulli said that she was "legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now."

"There's no point in me just talking for 10 minutes to the camera about how I wish I can say something when I really can't, so I'm going to leave it at that," she said. She went on to say that she wants to move on from the scandal, and "take smaller steps in the right direction."

Loughlin and her husband have been accused of doling out over $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC and falsifying applications that painted the girls as members of a crew team. They’ve pled not guilty to all charges levied against them, and potentially face decades of prison time. In the wake of the scandal, Giannulli lost several lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Sephora and Tresemmé. Remorse is likely a smart business strategy.

