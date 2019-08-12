Olivia Jade Giannulli , the inadvertant19-year-old face of the college admissions scandal that gripped the nation, reportedly plans to leave USC (where she was recently kicked out of her sorority ) and return to her career as a full-time influencer. “Olivia has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn’t the place for her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business.”

In a vlog posted ahead of her matriculation in college, Olivia Jade famously said that she “doesn’t really care about school.”

Her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli made international headlines when news broke of an investigation–dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” –targeting high-profile families who paid bribes in order to secure their children’s admissions to elite colleges. Loughlin and Giannulli paid a reported $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. They rejected a plea deal, and are currently awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and money laundering.

In the wake of the scandal, Olivia Jade mostly stopped posting on her social media accounts, save for a birthday post for her legally embattled mother. She was dropped from endorsement deals with the likes of Too Faced, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora, TRESemmé, and Estée Lauder. But if she wants to rebuild a career as an influencer, that means returning to social media. And so she’s back in a big way.

Olivia Jade took to Instagram to share a statement for the media (including, well, us). She tagged Daily Mail , Star Magazine , People , Perez Hilton, and “#everyother mediaoutlet,” adding the hashtags, “#close #source #says.”

In the photo, she’s flipping off the camera with both hands. Message received. Well played, Olivia Jade.

Where do you think she got that Snoop Dogg t-shirt?