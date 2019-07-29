Lori Laughlin's Daughters Broke Their Social Media Silence To Wish Her a Happy Birthday

Lori Loughlin 's two daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, have largely stayed off social media since March, when news of the college admissions scandal revealed that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had scammed their daughters' way into the University of Southern California. But the girls got back on Instagram this weekend to wish their mom a happy fifty-fifth birthday, proving that the family that 'grams together, stays together.

Bella Giannulli, the elder of the two young ladies (who managed to snag the @bella handle , wow), posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her mother embracing against a white background. The captioned the pic "happy birthday mama. I love you ❤️." Her sister Olivia Jade liked the post and commented, "my people ❤️." Loughlin's Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure commented, "😘💕😘💕 Happy birthday to your mama!!!!!!!"

A day later, Olivia Jade posted her own picture, a throwback to her babyhood showing Loughlin holding baby OJ. It's an adorably nostalgic pic, especially because Loughlin is clearly rocking The Rachel haircut and style. The beauty YouTuber captioned the post, "one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much ❤️," and Bella, naturally, commented "❤️." Seems red hearts are a family motif.

A source told Entertainment Tonight back in May that the scandal had caused a rift between Olivia Jade and her parents, but less so with Bella. “Olivia is having a very hard time dealing with this, and for the most part she's cut herself off from her mother and is going out and partying a lot...[she] feels tricked by her parents into going to a school that wasn't even her top choice," said the source , adding, “Lori and Bella have remained incredibly close throughout and have been a wonderful support to one another." With Loughlin and Papa Giannulli due in court on fraud charges in August, we can only imagine the kind of stress the family is under. But now's as good a time as any to make up, since the parents face spending their next twenty birthdays in prison .

