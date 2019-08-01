Not only is Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly no longer living the good life (read: the spon-con life), it seems Greek life has evaded her as well.

After losing endorsement deals with Sephora, escaping Instagram (and then later returning to wish her mother a happy birthday), dealing with her on-again-off-again (and now on-again) relationship with her boyfriend, and partying on yachts while her parents racked up some hefty legal fees to handle their criminal charges for buying their kids' way into college, the latest update for the former beauty blogger is that she will no longer be a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, according to Us Weekly . The magazine reports that the University of Southern California chapter didn't take too kindly to being associated with "the situation" that is known as Operation Varsity Blues . This all comes from an unnamed "source", so it should be taken with a grain of salt, but it's not hard to believe that a national sorority would balk at being directly linked to one of the year's highest profile scandals.

On the other hand, The New York Post is reporting that they've received a statement from Kappa Kappa Gamma revealing that Isabella Rose, Olivia Jade's sister, is still an active member of the sorority, but Olivia Jade “did not complete the membership process." In short, she's not in the sorority anymore because she wasn't paying the fees. Guess those sorority dues add up...

Related: Lori Laughlin's Daughters Broke Their Social Media Silence To Wish Her a Happy Birthday