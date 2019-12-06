Consider Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue, the CBD to Living Coral’s rosé: whereas 2019’s punchy peach shade was “vibrant and life-affirming,” the next twelve months' cobalt hue is here to bring “a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit.”

While the name itself may be a bit of a snooze (what about Indigo, Evening Sky, or even Medium Wash Jean?) there’s no denying the hue’s soothing properties and universal appeal. With luxe perfume from Regime des Fleurs that smells like the outdoors, a chic cobalt skirt from Prada, or a color-blocked fleece and denim jacket from Sandy Liang, there are plenty of ways to feel a little blue (in a good way) as we head into a new decade. Here, W editors’ favorite cerulean pieces from around the internet.

Kosas 10 Second Eyeshadow in Nitrogen, $28, Kosas.com

Dip your toes in the trend with a swipe of this azure eye shadow from Kosas.

Sandy Liang Fleece Jacket, $595, Sandyliang.info

Sandy Liang’s fleeces have become a must-have for downtown New York creatives. This Western- and workwear-inspired hybrid denim version would go well with just about anything.

Grace Lee Resin and Diamond Ring, $246, Net-a-porter.com

This unconventional ring by Grace Lee is perfect for stacking or wearing alone. The translucent blue resin pairs equally well with silver or gold.

“Bluets” by Maggie Nelson, $20, wavepoetry.com

Maggie Nelson poetically tells the story of the color blue through the eyes of the world.

Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Ritual Kit, $98, Herbivorebotanicals.com

Add a pop of color to your vanity (and a dose of soothing ingredients to your skin) with Herbivore’s lapis gua sha tool, face roller, and matching facial oil

Nicole Rose Jewelry Sapphire and Diamond Hanging Earrings, $3,900, Nicolerosejewelry.com

Set with dozens of tiny stones, these sapphire and diamond earrings are major and delicate at the same time.

Mark Davis Cuff Bracelet, $2,960, Modaoperandi.com

Made of vintage Art Deco bakelite inset with twinkling stones, , this bangle is perfect for accessorizing over sweaters or wearing on a winter getaway.

Net Sustain Macramé Tote, $190, Net-a-porter.com

Stroll the supermarket in style with this reusable blue macrame net tote in Pantone's Color of the Year.

Cariuma Knit Sneaker, $98, Cariuma.com

With a classic shape, lightweight knit fabric and chunky white heel, this will surely be a staple sneaker for 2020.

Ruchi New York Sapphire Chandelier Earrings, $16,000, 1stdibs.com

Winter blues will be no more with these gorgeous sapphire chandelier earrings from Ruchi New York.

Michelle Oh Ring, $5,000, Michelle-oh.com

Adorn yourself with this ladylike royal blue sapphire and diamond ring by Michelle Oh.

Regime des Fleurs Falls Scent, $125, Regimesdesfleures.com

This cerulean bottle from Regime des Fleurs captures the sensation of rushing water with notes of green mist and jungle moss.

Yali Glass Vase, $284, Matchesfashion.com

Add a little Classic Blue to your home with this swirled cerulean carafe from Yali.

Moon Juice, Blue Beauty Adaptogenic Protein, $50, Moonjuice.com

With ashwagandha , amla, and blue spirulina, Moon Juice’s blue beauty adaptogenic protein will help you de-stress, even as the days get shorter.

Fancy Ring Seb Brown, $325, sebbrown.bigcartel.com

Seb Brown hand makes all of his jewelry in Australia: each piece is slightly unique and imperfectly its own. Truly bespoke to you.

Batsheva Dress, $436, Matchesfashion.com

Batsheva’s playful velvet mini dress will take you from party to party in style this holiday season.

Annie Bing Sweater, $299, Aninebing.com

Made with merino wool and baby alpaca, this chunky cerulean knit will definitely brighten up those gloomy winter nights ahead.

Reformation Boiler Jumpsuit, $178, Reformation.com

Head-to-toe classic blue? Yes please. Live in this boiler jumpsuit by Reformation all season long.

Joseph Sweater, $475, Matchesfashion.com

With a structured yet loose silhouette and subtle contrasting stripe, this sweater is an easy, not-too-simple go-to.

Rue de Verneuil Tote Bag, $177, Matchesfashion.com

Inspired by the primary colors of Lego blocks, this sweet little canvas tote is just big enough for the essentials. (Plus, it reminds us of an L.L. Bean classic .)

Prada Mini Skirt, $825, Matchesfashion.com

Cut from a thick jersey material, this retro Prada mini skirt has an appealingly cartoonish quality—like it belongs on Daphne from Scooby Doo. Pair with sneakers and a big sweater to balance out the ruffle trim.

Elder Statesman Sweater, $1,425, Net-a-porter.com

This dip-dyed indigo cashmere sweater nails multiple trends of the moment (90s inspired tie-dye aesthetics, the aforementioned shade of blue) but still feels timeless.

Jacquard Indigo Dye Kit, $10, Dickblick.com

Take matters into your own hands and update your closet with this indigo dye kit. Works just as well on white cotton socks as it does on old cashmere sweaters or linen shirts—all you need is a bucket and some warm water

M.i.h. Jeans x Le Feu de l’Eau Candle, $62, Net-a-porter.com

Scented with the sweet scent of black and red currants, this denim-hued soy wax candle is a subtle way to add a little bit of Classic Blue to your home.

Darner Socks x Simon Miller USA Blue Plaid Socks, $40, simonmillerusa.com/

Mesh socks are great. Coupled with blue and plaid? Even better.