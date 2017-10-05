After a fashion month that saw a trio of hotly anticipated creative debuts— Shayne Oliver at Helmut Lang, Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy, and Natacha Ramsay-Levi at Chloé—we already have a new designer to look forward to come the next collections cycle in February: Paul Andrew at Salvatore Ferragamo.

Today, the storied Italian house announced that Andrew has been appointed creative director of women's collections, effective immediately, replacing Fulvio Rigoni who has been in the position since last November. In the role, Andrew, who is best known for his eponymous shoe line, will oversee all womenswear, including footwear and leather goods, and also have a hand in the brand's marketing going forward. “I am grateful for the confidence and trust the Ferragamo group and family have put in me," Andrew said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to work with the expertise of one of the world’s great fashion and leather goods houses. I am thrilled by the opportunities that lay ahead in forging a single, powerful identity for a new Ferragamo woman."

The appointment comes just over a year after Andrew first joined the brand as design director of women's footwear , a new position for Salvatore Ferragamo. Andrew was brought on with much acclaim to his name in the field; in 2014, he won the 11th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and has since been nominated twice for the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessory Design, taking home the award the second time around. Prior to launching the Paul Andrew brand in 2012, the British designer worked in the footwear atelier at Alexander McQueen before moving to New York to work on accessories at Narciso Rodriguez, Calvin Klein, and Donna Karan.

It remains to be seen what Andrew's ready-to-wear vision will look like—that's what the Fall 2018 collection is for—but if his shoe designs are any indication, expect a modern updates to classic wardrobe staples with subtle, quirky detailing—a signature of his design that has amassed numerous celebrity fans already, including Lupita Nyong'o, Emma Watson, and Olivia Wilde. This season , for Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring 2018 show, he presented block Persplex heels, graphic ankle boots, and easy, exotic slides—a promising sign of fresh designs to come.

Related: Paul Andrew Makes Shoes Women Want

Lupita Nyong’o Confesses Her Girl Crush