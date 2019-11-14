Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a never-before-seen photo of their six-month-old son, Archie Harrison, in honor of Prince Charles’s 71st birthday. (Apparently he’s a Scorpio, which makes a great deal of sense if you care about that kind of thing.) They shared a portrait from Archie’s July christening through their official Instagram account. In the photo, Harry proudly holds his son as Charles looks on.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” Meghan and Harry captioned the photo. “Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” They added a cake emoji for extra birthday flair.

The other royals were also effusive in their birthday wishes for the future king. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a carousel of sweet images on their Instagram account, all taken by photographer Chris Jackson. In the first, Kate holds baby Louis as Charles grasps his wee hand; in the second, Charles and William share a chuckle at a royal engagement; and the third features Charles with both of his sons, smiling in military uniform. There was no mention of his recent scuffle with an art scammer .

The official account of the royal family also wished Charles a happy birthday, posting a current portrait alongside a candid photo of the Prince of Wales as a baby with his parents.

And Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew (still implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal), also posted a childhood photo, in which a buck-toothed Charles holds baby Andrew in a dressing gown.

Charles is spending his birthday relaxing, ahead of a royal tour of New Zealand. He joined wife Camilla Parker Bowles at a health retreat in Bangalore, after two days of royal appearances in New Delhi and Mumbai. Sounds like a very happy birthday, indeed.