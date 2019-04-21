Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may or may not be relocating to Africa—and the royal palace's response to the rumors doesn't make it seem like it's off the table.

Buckingham Palance released a statement via Daily Express reporter Richard Palmer saying, "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfill his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

The statement comes after The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that Harry's advisers have allegedly been putting together plans for he and Meghan to take on a "bespoke" role that would "combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain." News of a possible move comes just days before Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child. Harry was spotted celebrating Easter with Queen Elizabeth II on April 21, while Meghan was nowhere to be seen.

According to the U.K. paper, Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the U.S. and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Harry and his brother Prince William, has reportedly been spearheading the plans, Alongside Manning, Lord Geidt, the Queen's former private secretary and chairman of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, has also been taking part in the alleged plans.

The overseas role would reportedly be a two or three-year term for Harry and Meghan and that the location wouldn't be decided until 2020. It was reported that the idea to move to Africa came after other ideas for positions for Harry and Meghan were rejected. "There have been various ideas floated for them to take on a job abroad, such as governor-general of Australia or Canada, wherever," a source close to Harry and William told The Sunday Times .

A move to Africa wouldn't be random for Meghan and Harry. The couple took a romantic expedition to Botswana in 2016 and returned a year later to celebrate Meghan's 36th birthday . After the couple tied the knot in 2018, they spent their honeymoon in East Africa. Harry has also called Africa his "second home," spending a gap year in Lesotho in 2004 and even co-founding the charity Sentebale there.