Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their Thanksgiving on American soil. They’re currently on an official leave from royal duties, taking a six-week-long break in the wake of their significant battles with the British press . And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept things low-key and have yet to share any photos from their travels, royal reporter Omid Scobie confirmed that the couple are in the United States during an episode of his The HeirPod podcast.

“The Sussexes are away," said Scobie. "They are on their break right up until Christmas...they celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely."

There’s also been news that Harry and Meghan are skipping a reception in London for NATO leaders, hosted by President Donald Trump. But they’re not really making a political statement—the royals are simply out of town. "The Sussexes are on official leave at the moment, so there are no expectations for them to be there," said Scobie. "I think it’s quite normal. We’ve seen members of the royal family on absence on their own personal leave in the past."

While Harry and Meghan may have kept their whereabouts under wraps (we’d imagine they were in Los Angeles with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland), they still wished their followers a very happy Thanksgiving on Instagram.

Harry and Meghan, along with their infant son, Archie Harrison , are also skipping the Queen’s traditional Christmas celebration at her castle at Sandringham. Their spokesperson gave a statement in mid-November, saying that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."