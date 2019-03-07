Prince William Is Learning to Do Hair Via YouTube Tutorials

The past few years have brought plenty of changes for Prince William , and not just in the realms of marriage and fatherhood . He's also had to navigate the treacherous field of haircare, from dealing with his own balding pattern to another "nightmare," as he put it on Wednesday: attempting to style the locks of of his three-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

But Prince William is not one to allow struggles to be swept under the rug; even though "no one" wanted to help him launch his mental health initiative, for example, he stuck with it, which is how he ended up meeting with the group Dads 4 Life at a playground, which was formerly a gathering spot for addicts, this week in Blackpool, England.

The Prince has spoken candidly about his family's struggles with mental health in the past, including praising his mother Princess Diana for opening up about her experiences with bulimia. It was not until this Wednesday, though, that he publicly touched on his personal experiences with the travails of haircare. Having been through the "nightmare" himself, the Prince offered his expert advice: "Never try to do a ponytail!," he told the audience of dads.

Through hard work and perseverance, though, the royal has been able to make some strides. That's apparently all been without the help of his wife, Kate Middleton , who then taunted him with the question of whether or not he'd ever tried his hand at doing a braid—just a week after she showcased her own prowess at hair-braiding on members of the public. "I can do [Princess Charlotte's] ponytail, but that’s about it," he responded. "I don’t have enough hair to practice on!"

Pinterest Princess Charlotte at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

That's certainly true; it was just over a year ago, after all, that William underwent the balding man's rite of passage of shaving his head. But like his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who just posted her first Instagram at the age of 92, the Prince does have access to a computer—and therefore to YouTube hair tutorials, which turn out to have been much more helpful in navigating Charlotte's flaxen-haired locks than the ever perfectly coiffed Middleton.

Related: The Secret to Getting Kate Middleton's Hair Is Much Simpler Than You Think