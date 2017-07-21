Contrary to popular belief, being heir to a throne does not qualify you to receive spoilers about Game of Thrones .

Prince William and Kate Middleton learned that lesson the hard way this week. At an event in Berlin on Thursday, the royals chatted with German GoT actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H'ghar, the mysterious face-shifting assassin who trains Arya to become a nameless, remorseless killer. Wlaschiha told the Evening Standard that Will and Kate tried to get him to spill the HBO show's secrets but, like a good Faceless Man of Braavos, he gave up nothing.

"They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series," Wlaschiha said. "They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn't tell them. I'm surprised they have time to watch such a long running series." Surprising, maybe, but totally understandable.

It's a good thing Wlaschiha kept his lips zipped: This month, Gemma Whelan, who plays wannabe Iron Islands queen Yara Greyjoy, revealed that she was almost fired from the show for spilling secrets before she even filmed her first scene. "I wrote on my CV, 'This summer Gemma will be playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones .' And the Internet went nuts," she told the Times of London . "One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, 'This is very serious. We almost can't employ you because of this.'" Fortunately, Whelan was allowed to stay on and has since become a badass female character among the ranks of Arya, Sansa, Cersei, and Daenerys.

Will and Kate have previously spoken about their love of GoT . Earlier this year, during a surprise visit to the Radio 1 studio, the pair told host Scott Mills that their favorite low-key date nights include ordering takeout ("definitely curry" for Kate, FYI) and taking a break from Prince George and Princess Charlotte 's preferred programming of Peppa Pig and Fireman Sam to catch up on the goings-on in Westeros. "Seems like everyone has watched Game of Thrones ," Will said when asked about their TV-watching habits. "That's worth watching."

