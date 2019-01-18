They may only be four-years old, but Princess Charlene of Monaco's twins already have the New York City tourist act down. The tiny royals, named Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, just took their first trip to the Big Apple, and they managed to do quite a lot during that time.

Princess Charlene shared photos and a video montage of the vacation, where the twins dressed up in red, white and blue for the occasion, as seen in the photo above. "First trip to NY ❤️," she wrote on Instagram in the caption of the photos she shared. "Great adventure and a wonderful experience! Thank You 🇺🇸." While they were in New York City, they managed to visit the American Museum of Natural History, see Spiderman in a hallway (or someone dressed as him), and check out One World Trade Center, which they thematically dressed up for with Prince Jacques in an American flag hat and Princess Gabriella in a white coat and hat with red and blue trim. "Ground Zero 🇺🇸🙏🏻," Princess Charlene captioned the image.

Back to Spiderman, the twins' fascination with the superhero has been going strong for awhile. For their fourth birthday party, back in December, Prince Jacques wore a Spiderman hoodie and posed for photos below a life-size Spiderman hanging off of a building. Spiderman even made multiple appearances on their birthday cake, which was almost as big as the twins. The confection was decorated with Spiderman as well as Wonder Woman. “Such fun at our party!," Princess Charlene wrote on Instagram, when she shared photos from the event. "Thank you to our firemen for the surprise visit! Our True Heroes.”

For a royal, Princess Charlene is quite the active Instagram user. She frequently shares photos of the twins, as well as moments from her public appearances. It's somewhat notable that she has her very own Instagram page, as the primary UK royals, also known as The Royal Fab Four, have to share one between themselves as @kensingtonroyal. Last January, before the royal wedding, Meghan Markle had to delete her Instagram and Twitter accounts. Now, her words occasionally appear on the family Instagram page, presumably uploaded by their staff. That could be slowly changing though, as recently Prince Harry shared a photo he actually took of Markle on Instagram. If they need any royal social media tips once their own child arrives, they can always look up Princess Charlene's account.