Congratulations are in order for Richard Gere , the actor wed longtime girlfriend Alejandra Silva in a secret ceremony earlier this month. Spanish magazine Hola! was first to report that Gere and Silva tied the knot in a low-key civil ceremony in early April, and plan to celebrate with their friends and family at a party in New York City in early May. "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together, and are looking forward to their future together," a source told People , adding that Gere and Silva got married "weeks and weeks ago" and are "extraordinarily happy" together.

Gere, 68, and Silva, 35, reportedly first started dating in 2014, and made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2015 at the Madrid premiere of Gere's film Time Out of Mind . Silva, a Spanish publicist and activist, previously opened up to Hola! about her relationship with Gere. "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path," she said, noting that she and Gere hoped to expand their family in the future. Silva is mother to 5-year-old Albert, her son with first husband Govind Friedland. Gere shares 18-year-old son Homer with Carey Lowell, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016. Before that, Gere was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

The duo sparked engagement rumors in December 2017, when Silva sported what appeared to be an antique-looking diamond ring on her left hand while attending a charity event with Gere by her side. According to the Daily Mail , the ring was in full view as Silva greeted other attendees at the event, posed for photos, and addressed the Spanish Senate on the topic of homelessness.

