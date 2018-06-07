As the feminist extravaganza of the Ocean's 8 press tour continues, we'd like to temporarily divert your attention to Rihanna and Anne Hathaway , who, despite not sharing many scenes in the film, seemed to have formed a pretty special bond throughout the filming process.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Hathaway admitted she was initially feeling insecure about her body image when Ocean's 8 began filming, as she had recently given birth to her first child. (Hathaway also revealed this week how she's been body-shamed throughout her life.) “One of the lucky things about being in this business for so long is that I’ve really kind of come to terms with the pressure that you get to look a certain way as an actress and I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore," Hathaway explained . "But after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am.”

Enter Rihanna on stage left and the remaining Ocean's 8 cast on stage right, all of whom were ready to sing the praises of Hathaway's new-mama figure. RiRi, in particular, had some zesty words about Hathaway's butt. Hathaway recalled, “I walked on the set, and, you know, my weight’s a little up and I’m just aware of it. And I walk on the set and I’m my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m going to love myself no matter what. And Sandy Bullock looks up and goes, ‘Looking good, mama!’ And it made me feel amazing!” She added, “Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway!’ And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass!’ And I of course freaked out and loved it so much. I was like, ‘Really?!’ And she goes, ‘You got an ass like me!’”

And that is how Rihanna and Anne Hathaway formed their butt bond.

