Pinterest CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Rihanna attends the Chopard dinner in honour of her and the Rihanna X Chopard Collection during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on the Chopard Rooftop on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain

Rihanna’s fashion accolades are usually born from her over-the-top willingness to take risks (see any Met Gala dress she’s ever worn for proof), but her look at Thursday night’s Chopard dinner in Cannes is deserving of praise for an entirely different reason—it's the definition of old glamour.

To celebrate her Rihanna x Chopard collaboration, the musician and fashion designer donned a custom strapless black silk crêpe tailored gown and black tulle overcoat by British designer Ralph & Russo. She accessorized the 1950s throwback creation with strappy black stilettos, a jewel-encrusted black purse, and a neck, arm, and earful of diamonds (including a choker that weighed in at a whopping 69.55 carats, earrings, alone). With that much bling, her beauty look was appropriately understated, at least by Rihanna standards, with a bronze eye, matte red lip, and a low chignon at the base of her neck. Though it may seem odd to compare the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer to Breakfast at Tiffany’s–era Audrey Hepburn, if the shoe (or rather, the perfectly tailored black dress) fits, so be it.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

According to The Daily Mail, actress Julianne Moore and models Winnie Harlowe and Petra Nemcova showed up to celebrate the singer’s latest collaboration. RiRi announced her partnership with Chopard in an Instagram post in April, which showed her wearing a few of the line’s cornerstone pieces. “I’m so happy to announce that I’ve had the honor of designing with the legendary Caroline Scheufele, of the @chopard family, my first high end jewelry collection!!” she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

After the party, Rihanna once again took to Instagram to share her love for Chopard Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele.

Loading View on Instagram

Rihanna’s trip to Cannes comes after months of filming Ocean's 8, the all-female reboot of Ocean's 11, which she stars in alongside Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, and Helena Bonham Carter. If she needs to find some jewels to thieve, though, all she really has to do is look in the mirror.

Go behind the scenes at Rihanna's W cover shoot here: