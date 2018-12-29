The phrase "looking like a full meal" has been given new meaning, courtesy of Rihanna , who showed us exactly how to make her signature (we assume) dish on Instagram Stories. But before she did, she got ahead of speculation about that other project she's supposed to be cooking up, her next album, with a cheeky post. Holding a wad of bills to her ear, she mugged for the camera and wrote the caption, "where the album? me: sorry my connection poor." If there's one thing Rihanna is not, it's poor... and we have the Fenty receipts to prove it.

In between shots of her friends enjoying music and time together, Rihanna then took us step-by-step through making dinner. And while she didn't spell out every ingredient, we can now pretty much put together the recipe for Chicken And Pasta A La Rihanna.

For this meal, you will need marinated chicken pieces, sliced red bell peppers, chopped-up chives and chopped onions, plus a box of pasta, a plate of grated cheese, a pot and a pan.First, get your water boiling nicely with olive oil and salt, then dump in your pasta shells. While those are cooking (remember to stir!), toss oil and onions in your pan to simmer. Add the vegetables, then the chicken, and keep stirring. Add hot pepper sauce, French's mustard, other seasonings, and butter to the pasta to taste. After stirring in the cheese, use a cup of water to keep things smooth if it gets too sticky.

Combine your ingredients, plate and serve! You are Rihanna now, basically.

It's been a particularly active week for the long-quiet singer. Earlier this week, Ri used her Instagram to pay tribute to Monia, a young woman who passed away from cancer and was a huge fan of Rihanna's. Along with a photo and video, she posted the message, "Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office! This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said “Rih the cancer is back” I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace."

