Rihanna is a rare breed of celebrity whom you feel like you actually know . Maybe because of how chill she seems, or how funny she is, or the fact that she has no patience for nonsense. But her wins are our wins; her happiness is our happiness. Lately, it looks like she’s been having a lot of that, thanks to her barrier-breaking and massively successful Fenty Beauty. Of course, it might also be due to her relationship with the billionaire Hassan Jameel, whom she’s been seeing at least since June of 2017, when the first photo of the pair emerged from Ibiza.

More than a year later, their relationship is still going strong, according to a new report. RiRi is apparently “very much smitten” with Jameel, the son of the auto mogul Abdul Latif Jameel. The source who revealed that to Page Six also confirmed that Rihanna has no time for her convicted assailant ex, Chris Brown, who recently posted a thirsty comment on a topless photo of the pop star with the flushed face emoji, 😳. “I don’t believe they even talk at all,” the source said. “She’s still with her boyfriend.”

It would be easy to forget that, though, considering how private the couple are. The only time Rihanna has referenced Jameel on social media was after a photo of her raising her hands in conversation with him went viral and became a meme. In the aftermath, Rihanna reacted with a photo of a female lion scaring a male lion into a corner, with the caption “When u think u know more bout soccer 😼💪🏿 #worldcup2018.”

She did confirm that she was indeed seeing someone a few months earlier, in May, telling Vogue , “I used to feel guilty about taking personal time, but I also think I never met someone who was worth it before.” Her relationship with Jameel has changed that for her. Back in 2011, she told British Vogue, “It is nice being single in one way, because a relationship can feel like a chore, and that’s not good. That’s not what I need.” Those kinds of relationships may be in her rearview mirror now.